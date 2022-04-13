Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Minor International Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNRIF)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

