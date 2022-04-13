New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Entegris worth $75,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Shares of ENTG traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,849. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

