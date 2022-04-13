Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 0.3%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.