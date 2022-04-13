Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading 7.4% Higher

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.57. 673,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,358,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)
