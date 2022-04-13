Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Down 8.5%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 484,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 600,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 1,583.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.