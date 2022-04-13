FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31. 2,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

