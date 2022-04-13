Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is XXEC Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 4.0% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after acquiring an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,386. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

