John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,449. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth $350,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

