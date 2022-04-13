John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,449. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
