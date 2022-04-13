Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE LOKM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,020. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,929,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

