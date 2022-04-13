Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Down 76.2% in March

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADEX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,977. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

