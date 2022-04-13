SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) versus Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Head to Head Survey

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoftBank Group and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 144.79%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.41 $45.05 billion N/A N/A Crexendo $28.09 million 2.54 -$2.44 million ($0.13) -24.62

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Crexendo pays out -15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 38.20% 18.31% 4.85% Crexendo -8.70% 0.19% 0.16%

Risk and Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats SoftBank Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices. The company is also involved in internet advertising marketing, online advertising distribution, e-book distribution, investment, and planning and operation of a fashion e-commerce website; and designs and develops mobile robots. In addition, it designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as offers related services. Further, the company provides investment management and marketing services, smartphone payment services, PC software downloads, banking services, and solutions and services for online businesses; distributes video, voice, and data content; manufactures, distributes, and sells IT-related products, as well as IT-related services; and manages funds. The company operates a professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and operates ITmedia, an IT information site. It also operates the fashion online shopping website ZOZOTOWN. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

