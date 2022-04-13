Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $1.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.85. Stryker reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

