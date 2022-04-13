Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.94. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,529.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 1,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,780. The firm has a market cap of $636.75 million, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,018,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $9,220,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

