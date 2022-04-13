Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.13.

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,571. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.77.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 10.2117661 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

