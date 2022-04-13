Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Zimmer Biomet worth $68,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,026,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $106,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $127.65. 27,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.