New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $71.44 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $71,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.10. 16,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.