WP Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $132.47. 182,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.