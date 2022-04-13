Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. 45,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $95.50.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.
About Persimmon (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
