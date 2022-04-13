Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. 45,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.65) to GBX 2,830 ($36.88) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.59) to GBX 2,897 ($37.75) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.29) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.35) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,413.14.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

