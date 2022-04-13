Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 11,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 496,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

