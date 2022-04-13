American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 200,333 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $21.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.94.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Vanguard by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 543,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Vanguard by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 252,412 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.