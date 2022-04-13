CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.10 and last traded at $106.64. 72,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,480,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

