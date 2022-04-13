Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.92

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.92 and last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 90684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a market cap of C$389.97 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.