Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.15

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 40169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

