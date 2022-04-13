LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 4,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 403,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

