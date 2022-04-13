BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 2.6%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 16,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,197,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The firm has a market cap of $983.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,517,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

