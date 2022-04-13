McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.50

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.08 ($0.44), with a volume of 253357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

In other McBride news, insider Mark Strickland acquired 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.14 ($12,980.38).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

