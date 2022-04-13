Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 3566186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAF shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £462.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

