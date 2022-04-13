Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Up 6.7%

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 47,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,040,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Huazhu Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

