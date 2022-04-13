Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in March

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 165,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,200,000. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.35) to €51.00 ($55.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $131.08. 363,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $129.96.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

