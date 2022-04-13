Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after buying an additional 22,164,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

BSMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

