New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $77,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

