New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,237 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $72,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FND traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.