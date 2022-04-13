Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.16). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $389.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

