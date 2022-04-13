Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $52.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 116,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,550. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

