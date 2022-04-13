Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MLGF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Malaga Financial has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services.

