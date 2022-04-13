TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,670,000 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the March 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.