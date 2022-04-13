Cook Protocol (COOK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.07 or 0.07472017 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,989.89 or 0.99859969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

