Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 280.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $80,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

ANET traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $130.68. 15,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

