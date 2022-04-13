New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,805 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Expedia Group worth $83,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $8.03 on Wednesday, reaching $186.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of -80.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

