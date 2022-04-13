New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $86.59 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $86,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. 110,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

