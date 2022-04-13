Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $91,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

CGNX stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. 5,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,549. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

