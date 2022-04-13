Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Align Technology worth $95,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.94. 12,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,010. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.