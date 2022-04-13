New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Cigna worth $187,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Cigna stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,709. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

