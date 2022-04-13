New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of AT&T worth $328,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,115,672. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

