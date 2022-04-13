Gulden (NLG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $3,432.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00266797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,239,401 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.