Utrust Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Utrust has a market cap of $110.07 million and $3.95 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

