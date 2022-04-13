SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Up 528.6% in March

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

SEGRO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. 1,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,585 ($20.65) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.55) to GBX 1,560 ($20.33) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $956.14.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

