TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Large Volume Increase

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 69,215 shares.The stock last traded at $30.68 and had previously closed at $30.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.