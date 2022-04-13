Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 6% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $42.75. 64,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,494,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.19.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

