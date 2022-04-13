Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 7,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,598,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $37,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sharecare by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 773,280 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $31,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 176,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sharecare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

